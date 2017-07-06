July 6 Bank of the Sierra:
* Bank of the Sierra-pending regulatory approval, Sierra's
purchase is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2017
* Bank of the Sierra announces agreement to acquire Woodlake
branch from Citizens Business Bank
* Bank of the Sierra says co's unit Sierra Bancorp announced
that it has entered into an agreement with Citizens Business
Bank
* Bank of the Sierra says deal to acquire deposits and
certain assets of branch of Citizens Business Bank located in
Woodlake, California
