March 13 Briju SA:

* Bank Pekao terminates a loan agreement dated Aug 5, 2016, with the company

* The bank's multipurpose credit line of up to 15.7 million zlotys ($3.86 million) has been terminated with a 30 day notice

* Also mBank witholds possibilities of using its credit products by Briju

* The above decisions follow the announcement of Briju's Jan. prelim. revenue fall of 74.4 pct YoY, published on March 7