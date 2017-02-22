BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 (Reuters) -
**Bank Zenit plans secondary offering of 08 series bonds for up to 1.9 billion roubles ($32.95 million), in case bonds are submitted under the option, Reuters cites materials for investors
**Price benchmark is not lower than 100 pct from nominal, corresponding to yield to maturity of 11.03 pct per annum
**Book building is planned on Feb. 28
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 57.6610 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14