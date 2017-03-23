BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
March 23 Spain's Bankia SA:
* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders
* Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri says Bankia's board will carry out own analysis of BMN merger over next few months and any cuts will be conditional on this analysis Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA: