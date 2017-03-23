March 23 Spain's Bankia SA:

* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders

* Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri says Bankia's board will carry out own analysis of BMN merger over next few months and any cuts will be conditional on this analysis Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)