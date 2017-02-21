BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 Bankinter SA:
* To propose complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.068 euro ($0.072) gross per share, which will be paid on March 30 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.