July 7 Bankrate Inc:

* Bankrate Inc - in event of termination of merger agreement with red ventures, co will be required to pay a termination fee of approximately $37.7 million​

* Bankrate Inc - ‍agreement with Red Ventures​ provides that red will have to pay co a termination fee of about $87.9 million if agreement is terminated Source text (bit.ly/2sVRiWa) Further company coverage: