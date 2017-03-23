March 23 Talvivaara
* Says has been notified that Finnvera Plc, Nordea Bank AB
(Publ.), Finnish branch, Danske Bank Plc, OP Corporate Bank Plc
and Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Finnish branch have given a
response to the District Court where they have objected the
confirmation of Talvivaara's restructuring programme, requesting
the cessation of the corporate reorganization proceedings and
placing the company in bankruptcy
* says bondholders' representative on turn supports the
confirmation of the restructuring programme
* says the company's view is that it has fulfilled the
special conditions set for the entry into force of the
restructuring programme, as they were approved by the creditors
in the
creditors' voting procedure
* says anticipates district court of Espoo to announce its
decision in the matter in next few weeks
* Talvivaara, which used to own a nickel mine in northern
Finland, was pushed into debt restructuring in 2014 following
production problems, environmental damage and a drop in nickel
prices
Further company coverage:
(Helsinki Newsroom)