UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 Damascus Securities Exchange:
* Central Bank Of Syria initially approves Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi's request to buy 45 percent stake in Syria Gulf Bank Source: (bit.ly/2mTXSdg) Further company coverage:
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall