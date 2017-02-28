Feb 28 Banque Cantonale De Geneve

* Says net profit of 79 million Swiss francs ($78.48 million)(+1%), in 2016

* Says the dividend proposed to the general meeting of 25 april 2017 will represent 5.5% of par value

* Says operating profit of 110.7 million Sfr for 2016., in 2017, the bank expects a comparable level of operating profitability to 2016.

* Says assets under management and administration of over chf 23.1 billion, up 6 percent