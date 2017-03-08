March 8 Banque Cantonale du Valais:
* FY net profit increased by 1.3 pct to 57.5 million Swiss
francs ($56.72 million)
* Dividend 3.0 francs per share
* Tier 1 ratio rose from 16.4 pct (2015) to 16.8 pct (end
2016)
* For the year 2017 expects business results to be at the
same level as the previous years, in a still uncertain economic
environment
* Is expected to reach an annual result of 2017 which will
not be in line with the good result in 2016
($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs)
