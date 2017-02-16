BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
Feb 16 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise:
* Will propose an ordinary dividend of 23 Swiss francs per share and a special distribution of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves
* Fy total revenues fell 6% year on year to 967 million Swiss francs ($963.53 million)despite slightly higher business volumes
* Fy net interest income dropped 3% to CHF 478 mln owing to new provisions for credit risk
* Fy commission and fee income decreased 7% to 308 mln Swiss francs
* Fy net profit came in at 310 mln Swiss francs, down 8% from 2015 but higher than in 2013 and 2014
* Fy 2017 results are expected to trend along same lines as in prior years Source text - bit.ly/2lTkJoE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
