April 13 Banro Corp-
* Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017
continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on
available run-of-mine ore
* Banro Corp - Banro produced 46,215 ounces of gold during
q1 2017, twangiza contributing 23,115 ounces of gold,namoya
with 23,100 ounces of gold
* Banro Corp - qtrly total ore mined for twangiza mine
603,460 tonnes, up 31 percent, qtrly total ore mined for namoya
mine 487,629 tonnes, up 29 percent
