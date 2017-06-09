US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 Banro Corp
* Banro provides corporate update
* Banro corp says David Langille has stepped down from his role as chief financial officer of company
* Banro corp says board has appointed Michael Hankin Li as banro's interim chief financial officer
* Banro corp says board will conduct a search for a new chief financial officer. mr. Langille is assisting in transition to Li Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has not had contact with Tesla, nor has it signed agreement on building factory in China, dismissing media reports
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston