BRIEF-TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures
* TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures
June 28 Banro Corp
* Banro provides corporate update
* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures
June 28 Bombardier Inc may have to wait to find out if its CSeries commercial jets will be hit by punishing U.S. duties after Boeing requested the U.S. Department of Commerce to postpone its preliminary ruling on its petition until Sept. 25.
* Bank of America announces increases to quarterly common stock dividend and common share repurchase program