* Banro provides update on Namoya Mine
* Banro Corp - All operations at company's Namoya Mine have
been temporarily suspended and staff were evacuated on a
temporary basis.
* Banro Corp - Company is monitoring situation and will
provide an update as more information becomes available
* Says banro has been informed that all of drivers of trucks
are safe
* Banro Corp - armed group currently controls Lulimba
community and its Environs, and has not permitted release of 23
trucks from Lulimba
* Banro Corp - Normal operations are continuing at co's
Twangiza Mine
* Banro - 23 trucks belonging to contractors of Namoya Mine,
travelling from Baraka, DRC to Namoya was trapped in cross fire
between congolese national army
* Banro Corp - Namoya Camp and mining and processing
facilities are being secured by National Security Agencies,
including FARDC
