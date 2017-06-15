June 15 Baofeng Group Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

