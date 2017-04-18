April 18 Baofeng Modern International Holdings Co Ltd :

* Still in process of providing information to auditor to complete audit procedures in respect of 2016 annual results

* Information related to going concern issue of group and valuation of intangible assets of group as at 31 december 2016

* Say trading in shares of company will remain suspended until further notice Source text : (bit.ly/2oRq18T) Further company coverage: