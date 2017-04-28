April 28 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 50 percent, or to be 30.5 million yuan to 45.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (30.5 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gk5Q6L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)