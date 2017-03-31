March 31 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd

* FY profit attributable to owners of parent was RMB 417.2 million, representing an increase of 89.6 pct

* FY total revenue was RMB 25,703.7 million representing an increase of 8.1 pct

* FY no final dividend was proposed for 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: