UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Baoxin Auto Group Limited:
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of the entire equity interest of the target companies
* Total consideration payable by purchaser under acquisition agreement shall be no more than RMB900 million
* Purchaser is Suzhou Baoxin Automotive Distribution Services, a unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources