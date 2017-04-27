April 27 Baoxiniao Holding Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 20 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (97.4 million yuan)

* Comments that increased costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L2Oq10

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)