BRIEF-ABSA Bank says met all obligations in S.Africa reserve bank loan
* Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995
May 4 Bar Harbor Bankshares:
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29, Q1 core earnings per share $0.43, Q1 book value per share $22.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone countries gave up their reform agendas when the bloc's crisis abated, prolonging the continent's recovery process, but signals from French President Emmanuel Macron point in the right direction, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday.
MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.