BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 Athos Venture Capital SA:
* Barbara Wiaderek, chairman of supervisory board, sells 91 million shares representing 87.68 percent of votes in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
