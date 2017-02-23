UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 23 Barclays
* To close non-core unit 6 months early, in june
* 2016 group pretax profit 3.2bln stg
* 2016 cet 1 ratio at 12.4 percent
* Agreed separation terms with barclays africa
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts