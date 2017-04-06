BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 6 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* S&P downgrades South African Banks
* Downgrade of sovereign has a direct impact to banks that are systemic to economy
* Also acknowledge Moody's announcement that they are putting South Africa under review for a downgrade
* Barclays Africa is well-capitalised with a strong liquidity position and a balance sheet of over 1 trillion rands
* Remain well capitalised for our strategy, risk appetite, risk profile, business activities and macroeconomic environment
* Remain committed to initiatives in support of government's efforts to effect structural reforms to stimulate inclusive economic growth
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million