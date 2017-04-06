April 6 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* S&P downgrades South African Banks

* Downgrade of sovereign has a direct impact to banks that are systemic to economy

* Also acknowledge Moody's announcement that they are putting South Africa under review for a downgrade

* Barclays Africa is well-capitalised with a strong liquidity position and a balance sheet of over 1 trillion rands

* Remain well capitalised for our strategy, risk appetite, risk profile, business activities and macroeconomic environment

* Remain committed to initiatives in support of government's efforts to effect structural reforms to stimulate inclusive economic growth