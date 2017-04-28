April 28 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* Our guidance for 2017 is unchanged
* Sees low to mid-single digit loan growth, with CIB growing
faster than RBB and South Africa lagging rest of Africa's growth
at constant currency
* Net interest margin is expected to decline slightly
* Slower revenue growth is likely to produce negative jaws
in near term, despite continued cost containment
* Expect regulatory pressures and strong rand to dampen
growth in first half
* Credit loss ratio should improve, in part due to large
single name provision in base
* Common equity tier 1 ratio is likely to remain above board
targets and our return on equity should be broadly similar to
2016's.
