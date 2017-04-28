April 28 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* Our guidance for 2017 is unchanged

* Sees low to mid-single digit loan growth, with CIB growing faster than RBB and South Africa lagging rest of Africa's growth at constant currency

* Net interest margin is expected to decline slightly

* Slower revenue growth is likely to produce negative jaws in near term, despite continued cost containment

* Expect regulatory pressures and strong rand to dampen growth in first half

* Credit loss ratio should improve, in part due to large single name provision in base

