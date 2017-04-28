BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* Daniel Hodge has been appointed as non-executive director on board of Barclays Africa Group with effect from 1 May 2017
* Patrick Clackson will be stepping off board with effect from 30 April 2017
* Mark Merson, who has been on Barclays Africa Group board since January 2014, will no longer be a Barclays Plc-nominated director
* Mark will remain on board as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.