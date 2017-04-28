UPDATE 2-Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's first gay prime minister
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
April 28 Barclays Plc
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says cooperating fully with regulatory investigation over treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation to board over treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says continue to do well in credit, U.S. Rates did not trade as well as would've liked to
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says tough comparison for investment bank given strength of Q1 performance last year
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says can't make judgement on investment bank based on one quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.