May 10 Barclays Plc
* Chairman says can see time coming when we will have
capital strength and earnings performance to raise dividend
* Ceo staley says i made a mistake in becoming involved in
an issue which i should have left to business to deal with
* Barclays ceo says sees passporting into eu as 'wholly
manageable challenge'
* We do not currently see a need in our options to shift
british jobs or significant operations elsewhere.
* If we require a build-up of capability in another european
union jurisdiction as part of our plans then we can do so, and
we will.
* We are on track for our exit from africa
* Barclays' capital position has never been stronger.
* Determined to get dividend up to level shareholders
deserve at earliest opportunity
