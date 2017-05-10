May 10 Barclays Plc

* Chairman says can see time coming when we will have capital strength and earnings performance to raise dividend

* Ceo staley says i made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which i should have left to business to deal with

* Barclays ceo says sees passporting into eu as 'wholly manageable challenge'

* We do not currently see a need in our options to shift british jobs or significant operations elsewhere.

* If we require a build-up of capability in another european union jurisdiction as part of our plans then we can do so, and we will.

* We are on track for our exit from africa

* Barclays' capital position has never been stronger.

* Determined to get dividend up to level shareholders deserve at earliest opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)