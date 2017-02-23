Feb 23 Barclays Plc
* Barclays uk produced an impressive rote of 19.3%
* Barclays international delivered a rote of 8.0%
* Reduced non-core rwas by £22bn
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373)
million stg
* Announcing that we will close non-core on 30 june 2017,
six months earlier than previously targeted.
* Return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 3.6%
* Credit impairment charges increased £611m to £2,373m
* Increase in cet1 capital was largely driven by profits of
£2.1bn generated in period
* Says capital on track to meet our end-state target and we
are well positioned to absorb headwinds over next few years
* Additional uk customer redress provisions of £1,000m
(2015: £2,772m) relating to payment protection insurance (ppi)
were recognised
* Says certain legacy conduct issues remain
* Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its
shareholding in barclays africa
* A final dividend for 2016 of 2.0p per share will be paid
on 5 april 2017
* Says just months away from completing restructuring of
barclays
* End-State cet1 capital ratio target has been revised to
150-200bps above minimum regulatory level
