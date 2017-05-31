Investor activists sceptical about MSCI China inclusion
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks
May 31 Barclays Plc:
* Intention to sell about 187 million ordinary shares in Barclays Africa Group Ltd ("BAGL"), representing about 22% of BAGL's issued share capital
* Says follows initial placing that barclays undertook on 5 May 2016 of 103.6 million shares representing 12.2% of issued share capital of BAGL
* Barclays' target long-term shareholding in BAGL is around 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.