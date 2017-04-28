April 28 Barclays Plc
* Africa banking profit before tax, excluding impairment of
Barclays' holding in BAGL, increased to 325 mln stg
* Management views its current PPI provision as appropriate
* We have also observed an increase in PPI complaint flow
from March 2017
* Credit impairment charges increased 19 pct to 527 mln stg
in Q1
* On Africa, we await approval for separation arrangements
already agreed with local management
* Markets income decreased 4 pct to 1.35 bln stg reflecting
a 14 pct reduction in macro income to 490 mln stg, due to weaker
performance in U.S. rates and impact of exiting energy-related
commodities
* 10 pct reduction in equities at markets business to 462
mln stg driven by lower U.S. equity derivatives
(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)