June 20 Barclays Plc

* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges

* Barclays awaits further details of charges from SFO.

* SFO has informed barclays that it has not made a decision as to whether it will also bring charges against barclays bank plc in respect of loan.

* Other authorities have also been kept informed of developments in these matters.

* Also, as previously disclosed, a civil claim has been served on barclays bank plc by pcp capital partners llp