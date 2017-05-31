BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
May 31 Barclays Plc:
* terms of separation with Barclays Africa signed
* Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme
* expects to incur some additional operating expenses in respect of delivering separation of businesses
* Separation arrangements include contributions from Barclays to BAGL totalling 765 million stg
* 515 million stg (at 1 March 2017 gbp:zar exchange rate), to provide additional capital to BAGL to allow it to make investments required to achieve separation
* Barclays has agreed to indemnify BAGL against certain potential losses suffered by BAGL
* Barclays' liability under perimeter indemnity is uncapped and under policy indemnity is capped at 614.7 million stg
* 55 mln stg to cover separation-related expenses, of which 27.5 mln stg was paid in 2016 by Barclays to BAGL
* 195 mln stg for termination of existing master services agreement between Barclays and BAGL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.