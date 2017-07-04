BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 5 Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd
* Received binding commitments for share placement to raise $1.1 million by issue of 137.2 million new shares to investors at $0.008 cents per share
* Company will also conduct a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders to raise up to a further $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax
* SAID ON TUESDAY SOLD REMAINING RIGHTS IN THE PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL ASSETS DIVESTED TO SANIONA DURING THE PERIOD 2012-2016