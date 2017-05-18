BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 18 Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
* Funded an additional 30-day extension of date by which it must complete a business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
