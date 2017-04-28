April 28 Barnes Group Inc

* Barnes group inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $342 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 8 to 9 percent

* Barnes group inc - sees fy organic sales growth of 5% to 6%

* Barnes group inc - sees 2017 adjusted net income of $2.68 to $2.78 per diluted share

* Barnes group inc - qtrly organic sales increased by 11%

* Barnes group inc - aerospace backlog was $687 million at end of q1 of 2017, up 16% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $314.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S