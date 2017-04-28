BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
April 28 Barnes Group Inc
* Barnes group inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $342 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 8 to 9 percent
* Barnes group inc - sees fy organic sales growth of 5% to 6%
* Barnes group inc - sees 2017 adjusted net income of $2.68 to $2.78 per diluted share
* Barnes group inc - qtrly organic sales increased by 11%
* Barnes group inc - aerospace backlog was $687 million at end of q1 of 2017, up 16% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $314.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)