Feb 17 Barnes Group Inc:

* Barnes Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 sales $324 million versus I/B/E/S view $328.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.61 to $2.76 from continuing operations

* Barnes Group Inc sees organic sales growth of 3% to 5% for 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income of $2.61 to $2.76 per diluted share; up 3% to 9% from 2016

* Barnes Group Inc - aerospace backlog was $636 million at end of Q4 of 2016, up 11% year-over-year

* Barnes Group Inc - company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $55 million in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Barnes Group Inc qtrly organic sales growth of 9%