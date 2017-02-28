Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - announced that it has
acquired MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC
* Barnes & Noble Education acquires MBS for $174.2 million
* Barnes & Noble Education - together, MBS and BNED will
operate over 1,490 physical and virtual bookstores and serve
more than 6 million students
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says transaction is expected
to be accretive to EBITDA, net income and cash flow in fiscal
2018
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - board of directors
established a special committee of board to evaluate MBS
acquisition opportunity
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - both special committee and
full BNED board of directors approved transaction unanimously
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - co's special committee
retained independent financial and legal advisors
* Barnes & Noble Education - amended its credit facility to
add $100 million seasonal provision, increasing maximum
availability under facility to $500 million
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says borrowed approximately
$55 million under facility to fund acquisition
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - David Henderson has been
named president of MBS
* Bned expects to adjust tax basis of MBS's assets to their
fair market values
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says expects borrowings under
facility to vary from $0 to $250 million
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - Bob Pugh, CEO of MBS, and
Dan Schuppan, president of MBS, have announced their plans to
retire as of March 31, 2017
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - Guggenheim Securities
served as financial advisor to BNED
