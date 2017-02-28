UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 sales $521.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.9 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 2.5 percent
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - In 2017, comparable store sales are expected to decrease by approximately 3.0% compared to prior year
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - expects capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million in 2017
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - for 2017, co expects adjusted EBITDA to increase on a percentage basis in mid-single digits compared with prior year
* FY2017 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources