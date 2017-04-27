UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Barnes & Noble Inc
* Barnes & Noble promotes Demos Parneros to chief executive officer
* Says Leonard Riggio will step down as CEO and remain chairman of board of directors.
* Says Leonard Riggio will step down as CEO and remain chairman of board of directors
* Says Parneros has been chief operating officer of Barnes & Noble since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources