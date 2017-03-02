UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Barnes & Noble Inc
* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Company now expects full year fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 7%
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Retail sales, which include Barnes & Noble Stores and bn.com, declined 7.5% to $1.3 billion for quarter
* Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $180 million to $190 million
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Comparable store sales declined 8.3% for quarter
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now expected to be in a range of $200 million to $210 million
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Comparable store sales declined 8.3% for quarter largely due to lower traffic
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Nook sales declined 25.7% to $38.4 million for quarter
* Barnes & Noble Inc - FY 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss has improved and is now expected to be approximately $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources