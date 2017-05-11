UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 BARON DE LEY SA:
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 7.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 7.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 20.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 20.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources