May 4 Barrett Business Services Inc

* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net revenues up 10% to $210.0 million

* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly non-gaap gross revenues up 13% to $1.2 billion

* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net loss $1.55 per diluted share

* Barrett Business Services - continues to expect non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period (through march 31, 2018) to increase approximately 16%

* BBSI reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $3.65