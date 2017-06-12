PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 12 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick comments on release of second presidential committee report on concentrate exports in Tanzania
* Believe negotiated resolution to ongoing dispute between Acacia Mining and Tanzania government is best way to achieve "fair and reasonable" outcome
* Holds 63.9 percent equity interest in Acacia, publicly traded company listed on London Stock Exchange that is operated independently of Barrick
* Operations impacted by current ban on concentrate exports account for approximately six per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance
* In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance
* Company's current 2017 guidance assumes a contribution of 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold (63.9 percent basis) from Acacia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: