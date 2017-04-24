April 24 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue $1.99 billion
* Barrick Gold Corp says total debt was reduced by $178
million in Q1
* Barrick Gold Corp - full-year gold production is now
expected to be 5.3-5.6 million ounces
* Barrick Gold Corp - announced a strategic cooperation
agreement with shandong gold, including sale of 50 percent of
veladero for $960 million
* Barrick Gold -a comprehensive plan to strengthen and
improve veladero mine's operating systems is now under review in
argentina
* Barrick Gold Corp - co, shandong gold will jointly explore
potential development of Pascua-Lama, and will evaluate
additional investment opportunities
* Barrick Gold Corp - produced 1.31 million ounces of gold
in Q1 compared to 1.28 million ounces last year
* Says produced 95 million pounds of copper in Q1, compared
to 111 million pounds of copper produced last year
* Barrick Gold Corp - all-in sustaining costs for gold in Q1
were $772 per ounce, compared to $706 per ounce in Q1 of 2016
* Barrick Gold Corp - cost of sales and all-in sustaining
cost guidance for gold for full year remains unchanged
* Barrick Gold Corp - gold production in Q1 was impacted by
timing of autoclave maintenance at Pueblo Viejo mine in
Dominican Republic
* Q1 all-in sustaining costs for copper were $2.19 per pound
versus $1.97 per pound last year
* Barrick Gold - significant portion of 2017 gold production
outlook reduction attributable to anticipated sale of 50 percent
of Veladero
* Barrick Gold Corp - copper production guidance for 2017 is
unchanged at 400-450 million pounds
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $2.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barrick - on 100 percent basis, sees Fy production at
veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of
$740-$790/ounce, aisc of $890-$990/ounce
* Barrick Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of
$2.10-$2.40 per pound of copper
* Barrick Gold -in quarter, heavy rains, road closures,
power outages associated with El Niño Weather pattern also
impacted production at Lagunas Norte mine in Peru
* Barrick Gold - Co, Shandong Gold Group to evaluate
additional investment opportunities on el indio gold belt on
border of Argentina and Chile
* Barrick Gold -intend to reduce total debt from $7.9
billion at start of 2017, to $5 billion by end of 2018, half of
which co is targeting this year
* Barrick Gold corp - operations at Pueblo Viejo mine and
Lagunas Norte mine remain on track to achieve their original
full-year production guidance
