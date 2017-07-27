FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barrick gold output seen heavier in fourth-quarter -COO
July 27, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Barrick gold output seen heavier in fourth-quarter -COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick's second-half 2017 gold production will be weighted toward fourth quarter - Chief Operating Officer

* Barrick expects higher Q3 cash and all-in sustaining costs, based on sales mix and capex timing -COO

* Barrick appoints Jim Whittaker CEO of Minera Argentina - including Veladero mine; replaces GM Jorge Palmes -C00

* Barrick ramp up at Veladero mine ahead of plan, confident in meeting 2017 output forecast -COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

