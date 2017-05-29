May 29 Barrick Gold Corp :

* Barrick reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway

* Members of AOMA union at Veladero mine in San Juan province, Argentina, have ended a work stoppage that began on May 28

* Continue to anticipate resumption of normal leaching activities at veladero in second half of june

* Company has initiated a formal dialogue process with union leadership to address issues of concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: