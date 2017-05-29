BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick reports union action at Veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
* Barrick Gold Corp says is in dialogue with union leadership to seek a timely resolution to situation
* Barrick Gold Corp says there is no change to anticipated timeline for resumption of normal leaching activities in second half of June,
* Barrick Gold -leaching activities at veladero have been restricted since march 29, after pipe carrying processing solution at mine's heap leach facility failed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.