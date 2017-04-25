April 25 Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp :

* Says it will issue 18th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 4.3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is April 28, 2021, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,795 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AoHzea

